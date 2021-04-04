26 shops, one restaurant sealed over violations of SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed 26 shops and a restaurant over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates and other officers launched a crackdown against violators of SOPs.

The officers sealed 26 shops and a restaurant over violations while eight violators have also been arrested by the district administration. During the last 48 hours, two FIRs have been registered against father of a bridegroom and owner of catering service.

On the other hand, the teams of RTA department impounded 14 passenger vehicles over violations while issued challans to 21 buses over violations. The team also imposed fine of Rs 147,000 on violators.