UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 Shops, One Restaurant Sealed Over Violations Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

26 shops, one restaurant sealed over violations of SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed 26 shops and a restaurant over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates and other officers launched a crackdown against violators of SOPs.

The officers sealed 26 shops and a restaurant over violations while eight violators have also been arrested by the district administration. During the last 48 hours, two FIRs have been registered against father of a bridegroom and owner of catering service.

On the other hand, the teams of RTA department impounded 14 passenger vehicles over violations while issued challans to 21 buses over violations. The team also imposed fine of Rs 147,000 on violators.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Price Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.