26 shops sealed, 92 arrested for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates are actively working in the field to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices.

In this regard, from March 2 to 7, the price control magistrates visited 25,145 shops, stalls, and commercial centers throughout the district to inspect the prices and quality of food items.

Fines totaling over Rs. 1.383 million were imposed for violations. As many as 92 profiteers were arrested and 26 shops were sealed. The price control magistrates are ensuring that essential commodities should be sold according to the fixed rates. Price lists should be displayed in prominent places so that consumers do not face difficulties while shopping.