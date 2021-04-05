UrduPoint.com
26 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 26 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) here on Monday.

According to spokesperson of district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed three branches of Rizwan burger at Main Market over SoPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 22 shops, restaurants and a marriage hall in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and ordered transporters/drivers to follow coronavirus SoPs strictly.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed four shops and arrested six person over selling sugar on high rates. He imposed fines amounting to Rs 40,000 in Harbanspura, Tajpura and Butt chowk bazaar areas.

