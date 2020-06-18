UrduPoint.com
26 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

District administration Thursday launched a grand operation and sealed twenty six shops in the district and imposed fine on many others on violations of standard operating procedure for prevention of novel coronavirus infection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday launched a grand operation and sealed twenty six shops in the district and imposed fine on many others on violations of standard operating procedure for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

Assistant commissioner headquarter Ahmad Raza sealed LFC restaurant at Chungi No 7 and ten more shops at Sewra chowk and Pul Bararaan including big departmental stores, pharmacies and bakers.

Revenue officer Abdul Ghani Khan, accompanying police visited Sadar Bazaar in cantonment area. Traders associations aired announcements through loud speakers for shopkeepers to stay careful during the visit. However, officials found six shopkeepers violating SOPs and imposed fine worth Rs 11000 on them.

Meanwhile a dozen shops were sealed in Shujabad at Jalalpur road and Multan road after shopkeepers were found doing business without facemasks.

