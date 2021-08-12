UrduPoint.com

26 Shops Sealed Over Violations Of Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

The district administration launched on Tuesday a massive crackdown against violators of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 26 shops and three car showrooms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration launched on Tuesday a massive crackdown against violators of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 26 shops and three car showrooms.

The inspection teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair had visited various business points and witnessed obvious violations of the SOPs and sealed 26 shops.

Inspection teams also launched operation against illegal patrol agencies at Bosan road, Matti Tal and Bypass areas and found 2 illegal patrol agencies and sealed them.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Kahawaja Umair said that the operation was being carried out against the illegal patrol agencies to avert from untoward incidents and implementation on Corona's SOPs would be ensured at all cost.

Related Topics

Business Road Car All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

20 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 ..

S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 in total

24 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new m ..

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new media: WAM Director-General

10 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports eight new cases of COVID-19 in ..

New Zealand reports eight new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

27 seconds ago
 China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo por ..

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

17 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on ..

Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on Independence Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.