26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

The district administration launched on Tuesday a massive crackdown against violators of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 26 shops and three car showrooms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration launched on Tuesday a massive crackdown against violators of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 26 shops and three car showrooms.

The inspection teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair had visited various business points and witnessed obvious violations of the SOPs and sealed 26 shops.

Inspection teams also launched operation against illegal patrol agencies at Bosan road, Matti Tal and Bypass areas and found 2 illegal patrol agencies and sealed them.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Kahawaja Umair said that the operation was being carried out against the illegal patrol agencies to avert from untoward incidents and implementation on Corona's SOPs would be ensured at all cost.