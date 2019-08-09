26 sites notified for collection of hides for sacrificial animals in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

The district administration has notified 26 sites in the district for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 )

The organizations and NGOs having permission from the Deputy Commissioner office will be allowed to collect hides.

According to notification issued in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi here Friday, the hide collection points had been notified in Faisalabad City included Baroon Aminpur Bazar Eid Gah Road, Near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside Graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School, Outside WASA Ware House near Novelty Bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafique, Rodex road, Stop No.5, Hilal Road, 224 Wazir Khan Wali, Tanki Wala Chowk, Mandi Quarter, In front of Chenab Fabrics, Nishatabad, Open place at Saeed Colony No.2 near Graveyard Madina Town, Outside M. I. middle school near Lal Dispensary, Gulberg, Outside MC High School for Boys, Ghulam Muhammadabad, opposite office of UC No.

280, Outside Mamalabad, Graveyard, Chatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony, In front of Graveyard Dhera Sain Ghulam Muhammadabad.

In tehsil Jaranwala, Old Tanga Stand opposite MC office Jaranwala, Slaughter House Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurrianala Chowk, Veterinary Hospital Khurrianwala.

Tanga Stand Gojra Road Samundri and Opposite Lady Park have been notified at Samundri.

In tehsil Tandlianwala, Jallah Chowk near proposed site of Sabzi Mandi, Hockey Ground Canal road and Railway Ground Mamukanjan, In Chak Jhumra, Railway Godown near Railway Station, near Godown of food Department Sangla road.

According to notification, band organizations would not be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides and legal action would be taken against the violators.

The district administration would monitor the process of hide collections strictly.

