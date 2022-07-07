26 sites notified to collect hides of sacrificial animals

The district administration has notified 26 sites in the district for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration has notified 26 sites in the district for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

The organisations having permission from the deputy commissioner's office will be allowed to collect hides. According to the notification, issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner Lt.(retd) Sohail Ashraf, the hide collection points notified in Faisalabad City include outside Aminpur Bazaar Eidgah Road, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA office, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School, outside WASA warehouse near Novelty bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafique Rodex Road Stop No. 5, Hilal Road, 224 Wazir Khan Wali, Tanki Wala Chowk Mandi Quarter, in front of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, open place at Saeed Colony No. 2 near graveyard Madina Town, outside M. I. middle school near Lal Dispensary Gulberg, outside MC High School for Boys Ghulam Muhammadabad, opposite office of UC No.

280, Chatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony, in front of graveyard Dhera Sain Ghulam Muhammadabad, outside Kamalabad graveyard.

In tehsil Jaranwala, Old Tonga Stand opposite MC office Jaranwala, slaughter house Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurrianala Chowk, Veterinary Hospital Khurrianwala.

Tonga Stand Gojra Road Samundri and Opposite Lady Park have been notified at Samundri.

In tehsil Tandlianwala, Jallah Chowk near proposed site of Sabzi Mandi, Hockey Ground Canal road and Railway Ground Mamukanjan,In Chak Jhumra, Railway Godown near Railway Station, near Godown of food Department Sangla Road.

According to a notification, proscribed organisations would not be allowed to collect sacrificial animals' hides and legal action would be taken against the violators. The district administration would monitor the process of hide collections strictly.