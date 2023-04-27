UrduPoint.com

26 Staffers Of MCF Given Time Scale Promotion In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

As many as 26 staffers of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad were given time scale promotion in next grades

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 26 staffers of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad were given time scale promotion in next grades.

The staffers who were given promotion included messengers, sanitary workers, firemen, cleaners loaders and 'mashki'.

The case of time scale promotion was pending for the last 5 years.

Administrator MCF/ Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed promotion letters among staff. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, and other officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner also gave away a cheque of Rs 1.6 million to son of a late sanitary worker woman of the corporation on the occasion.

