26 Suspects Arrested In Separate Raids

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

26 suspects arrested in separate raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Capital city police Saturday claimed to have arrested 25 suspects in different raids conducted across provincial metropolis, the spokesman said.

On a public complaint regarding use of narcotics in Smoking (Shehsa) House, SP City Imran Khan directed Faqirabad police for action. The police team led by ASP Dr Mohammad Umer raided a shop on Dalazak Road and booked seven addicts.

Phandu Police Station arrested two thieves involved in a robbery and recovered stolen ornaments and Rs 50,000 cash from their possession.

Meanwhile, Regi police arrested three accused from a van who were carrying unlicensed arms.

Police recovered arms including a Kalashnikov, two pistols, one repeater and cartridges from their custody.

Sarband police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by arresting three alleged smugglers and recovered five kilogram hashish hidden in secret cavities of their van.

Khan Razaq police arrested an alleged drug seller after recovering 2.4Kg hashish from his possession.

Similarly, a police team of Gulfat Hussain police station in a raid on gamblers claimed to have arrested 11 accused involved in different nature of crimes. Police also recovered one kilogram hashish, one bottle liquor and bet-money from their possession.

