26 teachers suspected in SW

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::Education Department's action against absentee teachers, twenty-six teachers suspended in South Waziristan, said an official of the education Department said here on Sunday.

The official said that the teachers were suspended for persistent absenteeism and the Education Department formed a committee for further action against suspended teachers.

The official said that the Education Department directed the committee to submit its report within seven days.

Four watchmen of various government schools in South Waziristan have also been suspended as the suspended watchman was continuously absent from duty.

Action has been taken against teachers and watchmen on public complaints, the official of the Education Department disclosed.