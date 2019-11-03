26 tourists injured as van plunges into a gorge at Nathiagali

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::At least 26 tourists injured when a van plunged into a gorge at Nathiagali-Battangi Road on Sunday.

According to the details, a van carrying students and staff of a Bird Public school of Chotta Lahore Swabi fell into a deep ravine when a driver lost his control over during negotiating a sharp turn. As a result 26 passengers were injured including two female teachers.

Rescue 1122, police and locals have recovered the injured from gorge and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital where two women referred to Ayub Medical Complex due to critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Zahid, Adnan, Umari Khan, Azeez Ahmed, Nawaz Ur Rehman, Khaleel Ur Rehman, Saad, Shabeer Wali, Maqsood, Sidique, Noman Ali, Zainab Bibi, Hina Bibi, and others.

District administration and police officials also reached district headquarters hospital to monitor the treatment of the injured of van accident.