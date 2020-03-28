UrduPoint.com
26 Traffic Accidents Reported In City Despite Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 26 traffic accidents were reported in the city on Friday despite prevailing partial lockdown due to Coronavirus.

According to official sources, the Emergency Service Rescue-1122 have provided first aid treatment to 17 persons on the spot while shifted 12 others with serious injuries to different hospitals.

All the 26 incidents were reported from Multan city and most of them were of motorcyclists while not a single accident was reported from Tehsil Shujabad.

Overall, Rescue-1122 dealt 152 emergencies in which 178 persons were facilitated.

