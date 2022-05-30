UrduPoint.com

26 Wholesale Points In City To Provide Ghee At Low Price

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 06:47 PM

26 wholesale points in city to provide Ghee at low price

Twenty six (26) wholesale points have been set up in Multan city to provide Ghee to the poor people at a price that is Rs 30 below the market price on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Twenty six (26) wholesale points have been set up in Multan city to provide Ghee to the poor people at a price that is Rs 30 below the market price on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rizwan Nazeer announced this at a meeting with Ghee dealers and price control magistrates here on Monday.

ADCG said that DC Multan Tahir Wattu has ordered proper arrangements at the wholesale points to facilitate the poor people.

He said that one person would be allowed two kilogram Sasta Ghee fortnightly. He said that online sale record of Ghee would be maintained properly, adding that Ghee dealers were bound to give subsidy on Ghee at wholesale points.

