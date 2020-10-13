UrduPoint.com
26-year-old Youth Body Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A body of a youth was recovered from Sarhali Kallan Rajbah in Mustafabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that some passerby spotted a body of 26-year-old man and informed police concerned. The team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Police said the body said to be three days older,while further investigation was underway.

