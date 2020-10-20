UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

260 Bags Of Sugar, Ghee, Cooking Oil Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:29 PM

260 bags of sugar, ghee, cooking oil seized

The tehsil administration seized 260 bags of sugar, huge quantities of ghee and cooking oil from the godown in Mamukanjan on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration seized 260 bags of sugar, huge quantities of ghee and cooking oil from the godown in Mamukanjan on Tuesday.

A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala, Noman Ali raided Aslam & Co and recovered large quantities of sugar, ghee and cooking oil stored in the warehouse for profiteering purpose.

The team sealed the godown and got register case against its owner.

AC said that the seized commodities would be sold out in the open market at controlled rates.

Related Topics

Oil Tandlianwala Market From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

46 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involv ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company to hold regular ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.