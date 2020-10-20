260 bags of sugar, ghee, cooking oil seized

The tehsil administration seized 260 bags of sugar, huge quantities of ghee and cooking oil from the godown in Mamukanjan on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration seized 260 bags of sugar, huge quantities of ghee and cooking oil from the godown in Mamukanjan on Tuesday.

A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala, Noman Ali raided Aslam & Co and recovered large quantities of sugar, ghee and cooking oil stored in the warehouse for profiteering purpose.

The team sealed the godown and got register case against its owner.

AC said that the seized commodities would be sold out in the open market at controlled rates.