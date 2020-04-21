UrduPoint.com
260 Factories Allowed To Reopen In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:53 PM

The Punjab government has allowed 260 factories to reopen in Sialkot district after fulfillment of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allowed 260 factories to reopen in Sialkot district after fulfillment of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir during a joint meeting of the monitoring teams at the Anwar Club Sialkot here on Tuesday.

Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of the departments concerned and the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. He said that all individuals and departments would have to make joint efforts to overcome the pandemic.

The special assistant said that the owners of the factories would ensure complete implementation of the Punjab government instruction during the operations.

He said that the Sialkot exporters were backbone of the national economy, as they had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US$2.5 billion annually.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Karim Bakhsh, Additional SP Syed Abbas, District Officer (DO) Industries Arshad Hussain, DO Health Dr Muhammad Javed Sahi, Deputy Director Information Shahzad Ahmed Virk, DO Civil Defence Waqar Akbar Chaudhry, DO Labour and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the district administration had formed 50 special teams to ensure monitoring of these factories.

