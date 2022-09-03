UrduPoint.com

260 Km Highways, 70 Km Branch Roads Reopened After Flooding In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

260 km highways, 70 km branch roads reopened after flooding in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has redoubled its efforts by mobilizing all relevant departments to rebuild access routes and roads which were damaged by flood and succeeded to reopen over 260 kilometers major roads and 70 km link roads and highways for all kind of traffic.

The repair work on these branch roads and highways at flood-stricken areas have been completed by departments concerned which include the Communication and Works(C&W) department, National Highway Authority(NHA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority(PKHA) etc.

The major roads which have been rebuilt and reopened for all kinds of traffic include Dera Ismail Khan - Tank Road, Dera Ismail Khan - Bannu Road, Dera Ismail Khan - Islamabad CPEC, Dera Ismail Khan - Chashma Road, Hathala - Kalachi.

Road, Thatta Balochan Road, Ramak to Shah Jamal Road, Prova to Makkar Road.

In addition, about 70 link roads or small roads have also been rebuilt and opened for traffic, while the restoration work of the remaining roads was continued at a fast pace under the supervision of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

It should be noted that Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq had issued orders during the meeting held recently in his office wherein all the authorities concerned had been directed to speed up restoration work on damaged infrastructures in the flood affected areas besides rescue and relief efforts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Road Traffic CPEC Dera Ismail Khan Thatta Tank NHA National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

2 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

2 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

3 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.