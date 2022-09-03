260 km highways, 70 km branch roads reopened after flooding in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has redoubled its efforts by mobilizing all relevant departments to rebuild access routes and roads which were damaged by flood and succeeded to reopen over 260 kilometers major roads and 70 km link roads and highways for all kind of traffic.

The repair work on these branch roads and highways at flood-stricken areas have been completed by departments concerned which include the Communication and Works(C&W) department, National Highway Authority(NHA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority(PKHA) etc.

The major roads which have been rebuilt and reopened for all kinds of traffic include Dera Ismail Khan - Tank Road, Dera Ismail Khan - Bannu Road, Dera Ismail Khan - Islamabad CPEC, Dera Ismail Khan - Chashma Road, Hathala - Kalachi.

Road, Thatta Balochan Road, Ramak to Shah Jamal Road, Prova to Makkar Road.

In addition, about 70 link roads or small roads have also been rebuilt and opened for traffic, while the restoration work of the remaining roads was continued at a fast pace under the supervision of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

It should be noted that Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq had issued orders during the meeting held recently in his office wherein all the authorities concerned had been directed to speed up restoration work on damaged infrastructures in the flood affected areas besides rescue and relief efforts.