UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

260 Mln Fine Imposed For Violating Building Laws: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:27 PM

260 mln fine imposed for violating building laws: Commissioner

Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Monday said that a fine of Rs 260.3 mln was imposed to 103 owners for violating building laws in the limits of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation MCR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Monday said that a fine of Rs 260.3 mln was imposed to 103 owners for violating building laws in the limits of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation MCR.

Presiding over a meeting of MCR he said that operation against illegal constructions is underway and MCR collected an amount of Rs 25 mln out of the total Rs 260.3 mln imposed to violators.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that out of 103 illegally constructed buildings, fines have been collected from the owners of 36 buildings while the process of recovery from the owners of 18 buildings is underway and action is being taken against the rest.

He said that the Metropolitan Corporation has planned to use modern electricity meters in the streetlights to reduce the electricity bills and the two-month survey of IESCO in this regard is expected to be completed this week.

He said that the process of garbage removal and cleaning from the cemeteries within the limits of the Metropolitan Corporation was underway and it should be completed expeditiously and these cemeteries should be cleaned before the start of the dengue larvae breeding season.

He said that computer tests for the clerical staff of the Metropolitan Corporation would be held this month.

He said that the second phase of auction process of shops and flats of Metropolitan Corporation has started and like the first phase, shops and flats will be auctioned according to the market rate.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Rawalpindi was briefed about various projects of the Metropolitan Corporation. The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari and all metropolitan officers.

Related Topics

Dengue Electricity Fine Rawalpindi Market All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised infrastructure development pro ..

1 minute ago

Court adjourns hearing in rental power references

41 seconds ago

Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi pledge to promote mutual con ..

42 seconds ago

Govt to highlight youth talent on national level: ..

43 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs KP govt to submit reply over ..

45 seconds ago

PTI leader meets representative of Shaukat Khanum ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.