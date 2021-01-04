260 mln fine imposed for violating building laws: Commissioner

Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Monday said that a fine of Rs 260.3 mln was imposed to 103 owners for violating building laws in the limits of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation MCR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Monday said that a fine of Rs 260.3 mln was imposed to 103 owners for violating building laws in the limits of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation MCR.

Presiding over a meeting of MCR he said that operation against illegal constructions is underway and MCR collected an amount of Rs 25 mln out of the total Rs 260.3 mln imposed to violators.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that out of 103 illegally constructed buildings, fines have been collected from the owners of 36 buildings while the process of recovery from the owners of 18 buildings is underway and action is being taken against the rest.

He said that the Metropolitan Corporation has planned to use modern electricity meters in the streetlights to reduce the electricity bills and the two-month survey of IESCO in this regard is expected to be completed this week.

He said that the process of garbage removal and cleaning from the cemeteries within the limits of the Metropolitan Corporation was underway and it should be completed expeditiously and these cemeteries should be cleaned before the start of the dengue larvae breeding season.

He said that computer tests for the clerical staff of the Metropolitan Corporation would be held this month.

He said that the second phase of auction process of shops and flats of Metropolitan Corporation has started and like the first phase, shops and flats will be auctioned according to the market rate.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Rawalpindi was briefed about various projects of the Metropolitan Corporation. The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari and all metropolitan officers.