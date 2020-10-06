260 traffic policemen to perform duties on Chehlum procession

As many as 260 traffic policemen would perform duties during procession on eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 260 traffic policemen would perform duties during procession on eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to details, 260 policemen including one SP, one DSP and 10 Inspectors of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) force would perform security duties.

The traffic plan has been finalized by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed in a meeting here on Tuesday which was also attended by SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed, DSPs and Inspectors of four zones.

The traffic would be diverted on alternate routes from 8 am till culmination of procession while ITP FM Radio 92.4 will also guide road users about situation on roads.

During the procession, Fazl-e-Haq road from Kalsoom plaza and China Chowk will remain close for traffic and citizens can use the Jinnah Avenue. Likewise, 7th avenue heading to Chandtara Chowk will remain close from Blue Area out loop to Chowk Sehrwardy. The citizens can use alternate route from Nazim Uddin road to Khayaban and Faisal Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7th avenue from Sehrwardy to secotr G-7/4 out loop, Service Road, Iqbal Hall, Post Office Service Road will remain close and Jinnah Avneue may be used from Fazl-e-Haq raod. Saddar road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will remain close on both sides for traffic and road users may use alternate route of Aabpra Sehrwardy raod and Shaheed Millat Road.

Luqman Hakeem road from Poly Clinic to Iqbal Hall will remain close and alternate route will be Jinnah Avenue during the route timings.

Those road users heading toward Rawalpindi may use Margallah Road, Faisal Avenue (left road) while those going to Rawalpindi may use Shaheed Millat Road, China Chowk Underpass. Those going to Bhara Kau (Murree Road) can use Dhokri Chowk from Atta Turk Avenue.

Traffic Policemen will remain present to guide people from where the road will be closed.

SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed has appealed the participants of procession to park their vehicles at marked parking lots as no motorist can park vehicles along the route of procession.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP.