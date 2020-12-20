260 transporters, 146 persons fined over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Sunday fined more than 260 transporters and 146 others in different localities of the district during crackdown over the violators of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration continued a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus preventive SOPs in different localities.

During operation, the officers of the district administration inspected adherence to SOPs at Motorway Toll Plaza and also checked various wedding halls on Dalazak Road and Ring Road and violations imposed cash penalties on transporters and also arrested the managers of two wedding halls.

Similar crackdown was also carried out on Kohat Road, University Road, Warsak Road and G.T. Road wherein adherence to coronavirus preventive SOPs were implemented at shops and commuters' vehicles.87 shops were also sealed over violation of SOPs.

The administration also carried out operation against illegally displayed banners and signboards on G.T. Road while 18 workshops/ truck stands were also sealed over not cementing of their floor.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has said that crackdown against consecutive violations of coronavirus SOPs would continue and urged upon trading community and general public for following SOPs and not avoiding crowd,otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.