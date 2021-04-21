UrduPoint.com
260 Uplift Schemes Costing Rs 2.59 Bln Identified For Uplift DG Khan Division

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Divisional coordination committee identified 260 uplift schemes including roads, water supply, sewerage and others which would be completed with cost of Rs 2.59 billion

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional coordination committee identified 260 uplift schemes including roads, water supply, sewerage and others which would be completed with cost of Rs 2.59 billion.

Commissioner DG Khan division Irshad Ahmad led a meeting to review the schemes and allowed to present the schemes at concerned platform for approval.

Commissioner Irshad Ahmad said that provincial government have earmarked Rs 2.60 billion for uplift projects in DG Khan division under community development programme phase III and added that the development work would be completed at deprived areas with the consultation of local parliamentarians.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to get schemes from the elected members and get them approved from the concerned platform after completing the legal criteria.

He said that 138 projects of the district had already been cleared. He directed to include the masses collective benefits projects in the community development programme.

Director Development Abdul Rasheed, Assistant Director Muhammad Adeel and other officials were present.

