260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown on traffic law violators, issuing 260 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 205,350 in a single day. As part of the operation, 59 vehicles with illegal or missing number plates were challaned and impounded at police stations.

To regulate traffic flow, diversions were placed to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the city, resulting in 12 heavy vehicles being seized for violating the ban. Furthermore, action against illegal transport stands led to the registration of FIRs against five vehicles.

Drivers were strictly instructed that heavy traffic is prohibited from entering the city until midnight. In an effort to prevent road accidents, over 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective stickers to enhance visibility. The public awareness campaign will continue regularly to ensure road safety.

DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan emphasized that the police will go to any extent to save human lives. He has directed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to utilize all available resources to ensure traffic discipline. The DPO clarified that traffic fines are not a revenue target but a measure to curb serious violations and protect lives.

Dr. Rizwan further stated that he is personally monitoring the campaign daily and has ordered strict departmental action against any officer found involved in corruption. Secret teams have been deployed to check for misconduct, and any officer found guilty will face immediate dismissal and severe punishment.

The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring complete transparency in traffic management, vowing to maintain strict oversight to safeguard public safety.