260 Vehicles Challaned, Over Rs. 205,350 Fine Imposed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM
The traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown on traffic law violators, issuing 260 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 205,350 in a single day. As part of the operation, 59 vehicles with illegal or missing number plates were challaned and impounded at police stations
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown on traffic law violators, issuing 260 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 205,350 in a single day. As part of the operation, 59 vehicles with illegal or missing number plates were challaned and impounded at police stations.
To regulate traffic flow, diversions were placed to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the city, resulting in 12 heavy vehicles being seized for violating the ban. Furthermore, action against illegal transport stands led to the registration of FIRs against five vehicles.
Drivers were strictly instructed that heavy traffic is prohibited from entering the city until midnight. In an effort to prevent road accidents, over 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective stickers to enhance visibility. The public awareness campaign will continue regularly to ensure road safety.
DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan emphasized that the police will go to any extent to save human lives. He has directed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to utilize all available resources to ensure traffic discipline. The DPO clarified that traffic fines are not a revenue target but a measure to curb serious violations and protect lives.
Dr. Rizwan further stated that he is personally monitoring the campaign daily and has ordered strict departmental action against any officer found involved in corruption. Secret teams have been deployed to check for misconduct, and any officer found guilty will face immediate dismissal and severe punishment.
The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring complete transparency in traffic management, vowing to maintain strict oversight to safeguard public safety.
Recent Stories
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps
SSP SBA holds open katchery
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan28 seconds ago
-
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown29 seconds ago
-
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed18 seconds ago
-
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah20 seconds ago
-
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps23 seconds ago
-
SSP SBA holds open katchery24 seconds ago
-
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP19 minutes ago
-
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 14419 minutes ago
-
PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik33 minutes ago
-
National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry33 minutes ago
-
SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone33 minutes ago