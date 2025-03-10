Open Menu

260 Vehicles Challaned, Over Rs. 205,350 Fine Imposed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM

260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed

The traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown on traffic law violators, issuing 260 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 205,350 in a single day. As part of the operation, 59 vehicles with illegal or missing number plates were challaned and impounded at police stations

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown on traffic law violators, issuing 260 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 205,350 in a single day. As part of the operation, 59 vehicles with illegal or missing number plates were challaned and impounded at police stations.

To regulate traffic flow, diversions were placed to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the city, resulting in 12 heavy vehicles being seized for violating the ban. Furthermore, action against illegal transport stands led to the registration of FIRs against five vehicles.

Drivers were strictly instructed that heavy traffic is prohibited from entering the city until midnight. In an effort to prevent road accidents, over 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective stickers to enhance visibility. The public awareness campaign will continue regularly to ensure road safety.

DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan emphasized that the police will go to any extent to save human lives. He has directed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to utilize all available resources to ensure traffic discipline. The DPO clarified that traffic fines are not a revenue target but a measure to curb serious violations and protect lives.

Dr. Rizwan further stated that he is personally monitoring the campaign daily and has ordered strict departmental action against any officer found involved in corruption. Secret teams have been deployed to check for misconduct, and any officer found guilty will face immediate dismissal and severe punishment.

The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring complete transparency in traffic management, vowing to maintain strict oversight to safeguard public safety.

Recent Stories

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes c ..

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan making economic progress in many field: A ..

Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan

28 seconds ago
 20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

29 seconds ago
 260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine impo ..

260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed

18 seconds ago
 UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy ..

UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..

17 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to public relief and development: ..

Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah

20 seconds ago
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears

Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears

21 seconds ago
 Quetta Administration launches crackdown against m ..

Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps

23 seconds ago
 SSP SBA holds open katchery

SSP SBA holds open katchery

24 seconds ago
 202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

19 minutes ago
 Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in vi ..

Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144

19 minutes ago
 NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan