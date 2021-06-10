UrduPoint.com
260 Women Students Of Swabi Varsity Get Ehsas Scholarship Cheques

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

260 women students of Swabi varsity get Ehsas Scholarship cheques

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) ::Acting Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi, Prof Dr Syed Mohammad Mukarram Shah Thursday said that Ehsas Scholarship is a best initiative of PTI government that would enable deserving students to continue their education.

He expressed these views while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony under Ehsas Scholarship Programme held in the varsity.

During the ceremony scholarship cheques were distributed among 260 deserving women students to continue studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mukarram Shah said that financial assistance to deserving students would help them to get higher education and become useful part of the society.

He appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission for providing scholarships to students.

He said that all deserving students would be provided scholarships in a fair and transparent way.

He congratulated students for getting scholarships under Ehsas programme and urged them to focus on their studies and work to make country prosperous.

