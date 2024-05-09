Open Menu

2600 Cops Deployed To Ensure Foolproof Security In Rwp City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday deployed over 2600 cops to ensure foolproof security in the city.

According to a Police spokesman, the effective security arrangements were finalized throughout the city and more than 2600 cops were performing security duties while more than 400 traffic police officers and Traffic Wardens were also working to maintain flow of traffic on the city roads.

He informed that 62 special pickets were set up on the inner and outer roads of the city while mobiles of the police stations and dolphin force were patrolling in their respective areas to avoid any law and order situation.

Section-144 was imposed throughout Punjab and no illegal assembly of people was allowed at any place, he said.

The CPO said that those who would try to disturb the peace, would be dealt with iron hands.

The police were utilizing all available resources to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens and ensure foolproof security, he added.

