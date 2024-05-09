2600 Cops Deployed To Ensure Foolproof Security In Rwp City
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday deployed over 2600 cops to ensure foolproof security in the city
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday deployed over 2600 cops to ensure foolproof security in the city.
According to a Police spokesman, the effective security arrangements were finalized throughout the city and more than 2600 cops were performing security duties while more than 400 traffic police officers and Traffic Wardens were also working to maintain flow of traffic on the city roads.
He informed that 62 special pickets were set up on the inner and outer roads of the city while mobiles of the police stations and dolphin force were patrolling in their respective areas to avoid any law and order situation.
Section-144 was imposed throughout Punjab and no illegal assembly of people was allowed at any place, he said.
The CPO said that those who would try to disturb the peace, would be dealt with iron hands.
The police were utilizing all available resources to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens and ensure foolproof security, he added.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits2 minutes ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused11 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP11 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients21 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme23 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan7 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace7 minutes ago