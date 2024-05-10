2600 development projects under ADP underway in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Annual Development Program is being implemented successfully in South Punjab, with 2,600 development projects initiated in the region progressing rapidly towards completion.

A total of Rs 135 billion has been released for development projects, and 81 percent of the development funds have been utilized so far.

This was revealed in a review meeting on the Annual Development Program held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani.

Secretary P&D South Punjab Aftab Pirzada briefed the meeting. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chattha, Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razaqi, Secretary board of Revenue Mehr Khalid, and Additional Secretaries of Finance and Livestock Departments. Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of the annual development program, the Additional Chief Secretary said that our goal is the transparent use of funds released for the projects.

He directed the administrative secretaries that delay in the completion of projects should not be tolerated in any case and the concerned officer should be held accountable in case of lapse of the development budget.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that it is the top priority of the present government to deliver the benefits of development projects to the people.

He said that the administrative secretaries should visit the field and monitor the projects of their departments and ensure the timely completion of mega development projects.

Briefing the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab said that 43 higher education, 10 school education, and 120 public buildings projects are included in the annual development program.

He informed that 17 specialized healthcare, 122 Primary and secondary healthcare, 54 irrigation, 510 roads, 81 urban development, 392 water supply and sewerage, 395 local government, 8 agriculture, 5 livestock, 3 forestry, and 2 wildlife projects are also part of the annual development program.