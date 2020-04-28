UrduPoint.com
2600 Wheat Bags Seized, Shifted To Procurement Centers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:52 PM

Food Department has seized 2600 bags of wheat which were purchased illegally by flour mill

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Food Department has seized 2600 bags of wheat which were purchased illegally by flour mill.

Later, this wheat was shifted to wheat procurement centers for its sale on government-fixed rate.

District Food Controller Ali Imran told APP on Tuesday that on a tip-off, a team of food department conducted raid near Darul Ehsan Center and seized 2000 bags of wheat while 600 bags of wheat were seized near Dijkot road Center No.3. Each bag had weight of 100 kg.

These wheat bags were loaded in 11 vehicles for its transportation to a private flour mill after purchasing it on low rate from wheat growers.

The teams of food department shifted 2600 wheat bags to wheat procurement centers for its sale on government-fixed rate of Rs.1400/- per 40 kg so that the farmers could get sufficient price of their produce, he added.

District Food Controller also appealed to the wheat growers to bring their wheat produce at 'Wheat Procurement Centers' so that middlemen could not exploit their hard labor by depriving them from government-fixed price.

