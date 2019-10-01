26000 Citizen Portal complaints resolved in 2 months

Over 26000 complaints out of 29000 that appeared on Citizen Portal have been resolved during last two months in Multan division, an official said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Over 26000 complaints out of 29000 that appeared on Citizen Portal have been resolved during last two months in Multan division, an official said on Tuesday.

The complaint redressal percentage comes around to just a fraction below 90 per cent, a record achievement under an online revolutionary complaint redressal system that is being monitored personally by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, says an official release.

Citizen Portal main office is located inside Prime Minister's Office that enables people to send complaints or recommendations directly to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan not only monitors the citizen portal regularly but also issues orders for their redressal.

Complaints and actionable or practicable proposals are sent to departments concerned for further action.

Citizens from Multan division had filed total 29327 complaints on the portal including 13627 from Multan, 7313 from Vehari, 5246 from Khanewal, and 2826 from Lodhran.

Total 26237 complaints have been resolved including 11596 in Multan, 6732 in Vehari, 5246 in Khanewal, and 2263 in Lodhran.

People can have access to citizen portal by their smartphones or computers. They should first download and instal the application and then after completion of registration by inserting Names, CNICs, address etc, they would log in to the software to record their complaint.

Officials say, citizen portal was a worthwhile online solution in Pakistan that has made peoples' access to higher authorities just a click away. However, the ease of getting problems redressed must only be utilized for the purpose it was developed. They said that people must not use it merely as a tool to file frivolous or false complaints to blackmail others.

Citizen Portal is a big change but real change would come when people change themselves through soul searching and self accountability and utilize it for greater good of the people and society.