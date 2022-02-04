UrduPoint.com

26000 Families Can Avail Ration Ail Utility Stores Open Ration Facility In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 26000 families can now benefit from Ehsaas Ration Riayat program in Burewala after utility stores formally opened the facility and issued guidelines describing how to avail it, officials said on Friday.

Deserving families are enabled to avail Rs 1000 per month relief on purchase of Ghee, Oil, pulses and wheat flour under Prime Minister's ehsaas ration Riayat program, a utility store Incharge Muhammad Bilal said.

Beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Kifalat program should visit utility stores along with their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and registered mobile phone.

Beneficiaries would get one-time-password (OTP) on their phones and the store Incharge would incorporate it in the system to issue subsidy.

People registered under Ehsaas Kifalat program can avail the relief once a month.

