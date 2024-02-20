- Home
26000 Fruit Plants Distributed Among Communities To Enrich Local Livelihood In Chitral
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Chitral Forest Division, under the FAO Chilghoza Project, distributed 26,000 fruit plants among communities residing in various valleys of Chitral.
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Chitral Forest Division, under the FAO Chilghoza Project, distributed 26,000 fruit plants among communities residing in various valleys of Chitral.
The distribution events, which took place in Kalash Valley (including Birir, Bumburate, Shishikoh, and Madaklasht Valley), witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and stakeholders.
The fruit plants, carefully selected to thrive in the region's climate and environment, encompassed grafted varieties of walnut, apricots, and apples.
Abdul Majeed, Divisional Forest Officer, Chitral Forest Division, graced the events as the chief guest, personally overseeing the distribution process.
Emphasizing the significance of fruit plant plantation, Majeed highlighted its pivotal role in supporting local livelihoods and contributing to forest conservation efforts in the area.
Under the free distribution program, 2600 local community members and over 400 households benefited from the initiative this year alone.
Ajaz Ahmad, Provincial Coordinator of the Chilghoza Project, highlighted the project's broader objectives of conserving the Chilghoza forest landscape and enhancing forest value chain development to improve livelihoods.
Expressing gratitude for the efforts of the Forest Department and FAO, Unat Baig Kalash, a Kalash elder and Member of the District Council Chitral, lauded their commitment to the area's development.
He emphasized the local community's interest for fruit plant plantation, recognizing its integral role in sustaining their livelihoods.
The distribution of fruit plants not only signifies a step towards economic empowerment but also reflects a collaborative endeavor towards environmental stewardship and community well-being in Chitral.
