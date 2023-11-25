26,000 underage drivers booked last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) A crackdown of the traffic police against under-age drivers continues across the province.

Last week, more than 26,000 under-age drivers were issued challans across the province including Lahore.

Traffic police sources told APP that this year, more than 88,000 challans were issued against underage drivers in all districts of the province.

They further said that more than 19,000 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded in police stations and legal action is also underway against parents who give vehicles and motorcycles to underage drivers.

Meanwhile, additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig has ordered all CTOs and district traffic police officers to continue the crackdown without discrimination and said that young drivers driving cars and motorcycles on the roads do not deserve any leniency.

car drivers cause danger to the lives of other citizens along with them, he warned. Mirza Faran Baig further said the traffic education system was being strengthened across Punjab and education teams would go to schools, colleges, universities and other institutions to raise traffic awareness.

The Additional IG Traffic Punjab urged parents that do not let their young children drive and do not endanger their future.