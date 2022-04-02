UrduPoint.com

2602 Distribution Transformers Replaced To Avert Tripping, Low Voltage Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

2602 distribution transformers replaced to avert tripping, low voltage complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 2602 distribution transformers at a cost of over Rs 370 million during current fiscal year to provide electricity to consumers with better voltages and to end the complaints of tripping/ low voltages during summer season.

In line with special directions of MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, the steps were being taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers. As many as 421 transformers were replaced in Multan circle at a cost of Rs 24.7 million, 359 in DG Khan circle at a cost of Rs 38.7 million, 241 in Vehari circle with cost of Rs 29.4 million, 453 in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs 66.4 million, 178 in Sahiwal circle 14.6 million, 66 in Rahim Yar Khan, 211 in Muzaffargarh, 227 in Bahawal Nagar 446 transformers were replaced in Khanewal circle during current fiscal year 2021-22 (July to Feb).

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

9 minutes ago
 Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Dist ..

Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Distribution Site Near Kiev

9 minutes ago
 Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - ..

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz o ..

Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz on plea for bail cancellation

9 minutes ago
 Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains Wit ..

Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains With Military Aid to Ukraine - KK ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.