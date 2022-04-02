2602 distribution transformers replaced to avert tripping, low voltage complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 2602 distribution transformers at a cost of over Rs 370 million during current fiscal year to provide electricity to consumers with better voltages and to end the complaints of tripping/ low voltages during summer season.

In line with special directions of MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, the steps were being taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers. As many as 421 transformers were replaced in Multan circle at a cost of Rs 24.7 million, 359 in DG Khan circle at a cost of Rs 38.7 million, 241 in Vehari circle with cost of Rs 29.4 million, 453 in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs 66.4 million, 178 in Sahiwal circle 14.6 million, 66 in Rahim Yar Khan, 211 in Muzaffargarh, 227 in Bahawal Nagar 446 transformers were replaced in Khanewal circle during current fiscal year 2021-22 (July to Feb).