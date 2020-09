2605 acres state land retrieved

The district administration retrieved 2605 acres state land from grabbers in chak 534-GB, Tehsil Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved 2605 acres state land from grabbers in chak 534-GB, Tehsil Jarranwala.

According to spokesperson Muhammad Awais, the operation continued for five days to retrieve the state land.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Jaranwala and Samundari Zainul Abidin and Faisal Sultan, and a police team conducted the operation successfully.