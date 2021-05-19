UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2608 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

2608 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

As many as 2068 patients of coronavirus recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2068 patients of coronavirus recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department, a total of 278,908 recoveries were reported in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7549 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 2408 beds were occupied. Similarly, 1624 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial capital, of them, 1068 beds were vacant.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3257 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2601 beds were vacant.

However, 425 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 334 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3527 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2144 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 640 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 764 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 369 ventilators were under use while 395 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 178 were occupied and94 ventilators were vacant.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior Republicans in Congress Oppose Permanent Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Discards 1,000 Sputnik V Doses Because ..

2 minutes ago

CSTO Countries Support Russia-US Dialogue on New ' ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of 10 dams by 2028 to ensure food sec ..

2 minutes ago

E-Rozgar Programme graduates earned income of Rs 3 ..

6 minutes ago

Ogier to send the dirt flying in Portugal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.