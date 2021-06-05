261 arrested in crackdown on encroachment mafia, profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 261 shopkeepers from different localities of the provincial metropolis during a crackdown on encroachment mafia and profiteers here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan, the officers of district administration continued their operation against encroachment mafia and profiteers even on weekly off.

In this connection, the officers of district administration carried out inspection in various localities within their area of jurisdiction, abolished encroachments and collectively arrested 174 shopkeepers.

Furthermore, 87 other shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering and lack of official price list.

The arrested shopkeepers were included butchers, fruit & vegetable vendours, milkmen, bakers, grocers and other shopkeepers.

It has worth to mention here that Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) have also participated in the anti-encroachment operations and various encroachments erected outside shops were demolished.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that the crackdown was initiated on the directives of Divisional Commissioner. He said that crackdown against encroachment mafia and profiteers will continue without showing leniency with anyone.