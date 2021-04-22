UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

261 Development Projects Underway In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:05 PM

261 development projects underway in merged districts

Khyber Paktunkhwa government has launched total 261 development projects worth Rs.49 billion for socio-economic development of the merged districts this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Paktunkhwa government has launched total 261 development projects worth Rs.49 billion for socio-economic development of the merged districts this year.

The official document reveals that an amount of Rs.9.2 billion allocated for 65 road projects,Rs. 8.3 billion for 30 health projects,Rs. 9.4 billion for 46 education projects, Rs.6.1 billion for 22 water resources projects, Rs.3.

2 billion for 10 sport and culture projects, Rs. 2.5 billion for 7 agriculture projects, Rs. 2 billion for 4 rehabilitation projects, Rs. 1.7 billion for 10 energy projects, Rs.1.3 billion for 9 industry projects and Rs.5.5 billion for 58 other projects.

The figures showed that total 25 development projects with a cost of Rs.10 billion have been completed in 2018-19 and 208 development projects with a cost of Rs. 23.96 billion completed in 2019-20.

Related Topics

Education Water Agriculture Road Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Minority troops not honoured by UK due to 'pervasi ..

6 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in AJK areas

6 minutes ago

24 booked, Rs 1m fine imposed on profiteering

6 minutes ago

PMSA marks World Earth Day

17 minutes ago

Five killed, 11 injured in suicide attack in Quett ..

17 minutes ago

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.