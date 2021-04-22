261 development projects underway in merged districts

Khyber Paktunkhwa government has launched total 261 development projects worth Rs.49 billion for socio-economic development of the merged districts this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Paktunkhwa government has launched total 261 development projects worth Rs.49 billion for socio-economic development of the merged districts this year.

The official document reveals that an amount of Rs.9.2 billion allocated for 65 road projects,Rs. 8.3 billion for 30 health projects,Rs. 9.4 billion for 46 education projects, Rs.6.1 billion for 22 water resources projects, Rs.3.

2 billion for 10 sport and culture projects, Rs. 2.5 billion for 7 agriculture projects, Rs. 2 billion for 4 rehabilitation projects, Rs. 1.7 billion for 10 energy projects, Rs.1.3 billion for 9 industry projects and Rs.5.5 billion for 58 other projects.

The figures showed that total 25 development projects with a cost of Rs.10 billion have been completed in 2018-19 and 208 development projects with a cost of Rs. 23.96 billion completed in 2019-20.