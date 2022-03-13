261 kanal state land retrieved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :In a crackdown on land grabbers, the district administration Sunday retrieved 261 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Radha Kishan Maheen Fatima along with revenue department officer and police retrieved 66 kanal land from land mafia at Moza Rawal Jahghir, Sanghat Singwala and etc.

Similarly, AC Pattoki Umer Sarwar along with his team retrieved 195 kanal state land from illegal occupants at Chak 7.