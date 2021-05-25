26.100 mln released for Bajaur Environment Deptt. : PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Ishtiaq Urmur Tuesday told provincial assembly that 383.452 million rupees were allocated for developmental of schemes of Bajaur Environmental Department under fiscal year 2020-21 in which 26.10 million rupees were being released till October 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Ishtiaq Urmur Tuesday told provincial assembly that 383.452 million rupees were allocated for developmental of schemes of Bajaur Environmental Department under fiscal year 2020-21 in which 26.10 million rupees were being released till October 2020.

He was answering to the query of PPP legislator, Nighat Orakzai who inquired about the spending of allocated amount in forest sector.

Minister forest informed the house that 22.410 of the released amount have been spent in the month of October.

Leader of Opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that erstwhile FATA has not been given any amount under NFC and miseries of the people living in these areas have been increased. He said that minister should focus the issues of tribal and resolve their basic issues.

The house also adopted adjournment motion of Akram Khan Durrani regarding irregularities in District Administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Bannu for detailed discussion.

He pointed out the irregularities in construction of shops in two Sasata Bazars and their allotment.

He said that allotments were cancelled due to difference between district administration and TMA adding the matter should be probed through a commission or a committee and departmental action should be taken against responsible officialsHidayat-ur-Rehman of Muttahidda Masjil-e-Amal through his calling attention notice pointed out that Record Settlement of Upper and Lower Chitral is in final stage but the whole process has been done without the consultation of locals. He said that locals have deprived of their land as their properties are now included in government land record.

Revenue Minister, Qalandar Lodhi told the house that settlement process was done in the presence of local elders. He said that 4000 to 5000 complaints were received regarding land settlement among which 48 are still under process while remaining complaints have been disposed. He said that record would be handed over to Deputy Commissioner in first week of June and complainants are free to pursue their objections in courts