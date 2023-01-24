UrduPoint.com

261,000 Citizens Registered Through E-Auction System To Secure Attractive Vehicle Numbers Online

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 08:12 PM

The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.6 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.6 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers.

This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf here on Tuesday at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

It was informed during the meeting that applications of more than 1 lakh 74 thousand people have been approved while about 1 lakh 20 thousand vehicle numbers have also been sold under the system till date.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said that the system has also been linked to e-Pay Punjab for the payment of fees while the department has so far collected more than Rs. 550 million in revenue.

The chair further stated that the e-Auction App and Web Portal enabled people to secure attractive car numbers online from their own homes.

The system includes auctions of cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicle number plates. Details of the winning bidders can also be viewed on the system. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided as part of the the�online�system.

