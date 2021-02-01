2612 stray dogs removed in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration eliminated 2612 stray dogs in different areas of the district.

In a report, presented to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, it was revealed that local government officials removed 2612 stray dogs during last five months.

Municipal Committee Khanewal eliminated 337 dogs, Kabirwala Municipality 107, Mian Channu 277, Jehanian 75. Similarly, Town Committees Abdul Hakeem, Tulamba, Makhdoom Pur and Saray Sidhu removed 160, 290, 129, and 135 stray dogs. Health Department killed 387 dogs.

All four tehsil councils removed 662 dogs, official sources stated. The district administration had received many complaints from across the district.