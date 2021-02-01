UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2612 Stray Dogs Removed In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

2612 stray dogs removed in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration eliminated 2612 stray dogs in different areas of the district.

In a report, presented to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, it was revealed that local government officials removed 2612 stray dogs during last five months.

Municipal Committee Khanewal eliminated 337 dogs, Kabirwala Municipality 107, Mian Channu 277, Jehanian 75. Similarly, Town Committees Abdul Hakeem, Tulamba, Makhdoom Pur and Saray Sidhu removed 160, 290, 129, and 135 stray dogs. Health Department killed 387 dogs.

All four tehsil councils removed 662 dogs, official sources stated. The district administration had received many complaints from across the district.

Related Topics

Khanewal Kabirwala From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 minute ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

8 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

11 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

20 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.