261.36mln trees planted since April 2022: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a total of 261.36 million (mln) trees have been planted in the country by the provincial/territorial forest department from April 2022 to July 2022 to enhance forest cover.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman during a Question Hour session told the Lower House of the Parliament that 71.69mln trees in Punjab, 93.377mln in Sindh, 87.414 mln in Khyber PakhtunKhwa, 3.17mln in Balochistan, 2.73mln in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2.98mln in Gilgit-Baltistan were planted during the period.

Sharing progress of the present government over the main components of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), she said for biodiversity conservation improvement two Ramsar Sites has been initiated in Balochistan, besides hiring 20 seasonal community Neghabans.

Similarly, 7 private breeding programs and 30 game watchers were hired for wildlife protection task-force at the province.

In Punjab, she said project staff was hired for Balloki Nature Reserve and purchase and disbursement of motorbikes to field staff to strengthen the in-situ conservation activities.

Likewise, in Gilgit Baltistan the development of check posts was underway in Diamer and Astore, she said adding that vaccination of livestock programme was initiated in valleys and villages of GB.

In Sindh Khaar Centre was improved and rehabilitated for biodiversity conservation.

At Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dossier and Management Plan for Chitral Bashkar Garm Chashma Biosphere Reserve and Miranjani Mushkpuri Ayubia Biosphere Reserve have been prepared and submitted to MAB (Man and Biosphere Reserve) Section of Ministry of Climate Change, for onward submission to UNESCO under the project activity "Up gradation of Protected Areas as biosphere reserve and development of dossier.

" Under the Project activity "Engagement of Local Universities in Wildlife based research" 16 students from 04 universities was finalized and cheques distributed.

Under the project activity "Capacity Building of Wildlife Department hiring of Consultants for Drafting Rules" has been awarded and work was in progress.

The Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP), she said was being strengthened for which secondary data for mammals of Pakistan have been compiled.

Taxon data sheets for the collection of sighting data of mammals of Pakistan have been developed and shared with experts for their input for the development of National Red Data Book for mammals of Pakistan.

A biodiversity information portal was being developed for data collection and integration with digital dashboard.

During the year 2016 the prime minister had launched Green Pakistan Programme (GPP) at a total cost of 4.7 billion with the aim to enhance forest cover and revival of wildlife resources across the country.

Later during the year 2019 the GPP was upgraded to the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme with a total cost of 125.184 billion and the target of plantation/ regeneration was enhanced to 3.296 billion.