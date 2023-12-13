Open Menu

261,723 People Repatriated Via Three Border Points To Afghanistan: Home Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

261,723 people repatriated via three border points to Afghanistan: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The repatriation of Afghan refugees continued via three borders points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from where 261,723 people returned till December 12, 2023.

According to KP Home Department, 257,402 people were repatriated to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Similarly, 3,622 people returned via Angor Ada South Waziristan and 698 through Kharlachi Kurram tribal district.

As per the Deputy Commissioner survey, 738 illegal foreigners including 233 in Haripur, 144 in Khyber, 86 in Malakand, 85 in Kurram, 77 Peshawar, 35 in Lower Chitral and 19 in Nowshera were still present and would soon be deported.

As many as 6294 illegal immigrants were deported so for via Torkham and other border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nowshera Chitral Haripur Malakand December Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

2 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan