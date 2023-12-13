261,723 people repatriated via three border points to Afghanistan: Home Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The repatriation of Afghan refugees continued via three borders points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from where 261,723 people returned till December 12, 2023.

According to KP Home Department, 257,402 people were repatriated to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Similarly, 3,622 people returned via Angor Ada South Waziristan and 698 through Kharlachi Kurram tribal district.

As per the Deputy Commissioner survey, 738 illegal foreigners including 233 in Haripur, 144 in Khyber, 86 in Malakand, 85 in Kurram, 77 Peshawar, 35 in Lower Chitral and 19 in Nowshera were still present and would soon be deported.

As many as 6294 illegal immigrants were deported so for via Torkham and other border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.