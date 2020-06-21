262 arrested, 53 shops, 6 restaurants sealed over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration arrested 262 persons over violation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 22 nanbais (bakers) over selling under-weight roti from different localities of the district.

During the crackdown launched on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration have also sealed six restaurants on Ring Road and 54 shops in different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Sunday.

All administrative officers including Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) carried out checking of shops and bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction.