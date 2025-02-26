26.2 Million Children In Pakistan Are Out Of School: Hassan Shah
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Arts Council Karachi, on the second day of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II on Wednesday, the first session on "School Education in Sindh" held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium.
The session featured speakers Sadiqa Salahuddin, Hafeeza Bano, Noor Hussain, and Hassan Ali Shah, while Fatima Dayo moderated the discussion.
Sadiqa Salahuddin said that many schools were destroyed due to floods, and we kept waiting for the government or donors to help financially.
A good infrastructure is very important for education, but we have developed a habit of relying on international aid. She added that in many areas, sending girls to school is not considered safe because there are no female teachers.
To reduce the education gap between boys and girls, it is very important to have both male and female teachers.
Instead of focusing on building new institutions we must strengthen the existing ones. Lack of budget is a major reason for educational problems.
Hafeeza Bano said that education has always faced challenges, but now Sindh government is addressing these challanges which is a great step.
Our teachers are not properly trained. Instead of just making children read books, we need to clarify their concepts.
Noor Hussain said that educational institutions must cooperate with each other. "A house where decisions are made outside cannot progress," the same applies to schools. He added that schools must develop the ability to build their own curriculum. Schools should be independent to make decisions.
If community leaders enroll their children in the schools they are building instead of sending them to private schools, it can improve the education system.
Hassan Ali Shah said that the biggest problem in education is that we look at things from the top to bottom instead of bottom to top. 26.2 million children in Pakistan are out of school. If a school enrolls 80 children, barely 30 continue attending.
He further said that our school system has become a "transit camp," where teachers come only with the mindset of spending some time and then moving somewhere else. He added that technology is very important to improve schools. If we use technology properly in education, we can strengthen the education system.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to protect human rights6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur's Emerging Artists Shine at Open Mic Session6 minutes ago
-
Constables recruitment process underway6 minutes ago
-
EOC KP, PPA agree for collaboration on promoting polio vaccination6 minutes ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Aurangzeb meets Governor Kundi to discuss economic issues of KP6 minutes ago
-
26.2 million children in Pakistan are out of school: Hassan Shah6 minutes ago
-
SLA to host event on Sindhi Language Awareness6 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection chairperson reviews Cholistan development projects6 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection chairman visits Yazman THQ hospital16 minutes ago
-
12 arrested on gambling charges16 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler16 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Literary and Educational Book Fair kicks off at Sindh University16 minutes ago