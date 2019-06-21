262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

(@imziishan)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The District Police Officer Kasur Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani here on Friday issued the orders of transfer and posting of 262 police personnel.

He said that this step has been taken to follow the merit and discourage the political culture in the offices.

All the reshuffling has been made with the consensus of police personnel as they were already put up the application of the DPO office for their transfers and postings.

He said that 12 sub-inspectors, 18 assistant sub-inspectors, 34 head constables, 195 constables and three lady constables were transferred.

The problems of all police constables would be redressed on priority basis those were performing their duties with full commitment and dignity.

There was no room for law violators, he added.

