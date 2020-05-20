UrduPoint.com
262 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive In Two Special Flights

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :As many as 262 stranded passengers reached Multan from Kuwait in two special Fights, here on Wednesday morning.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Raza welcomed the passengers.

According to district administration, the 128 passengers were reached in first flight from which 76 were shifted to Quarantine centre, 51 in hotels and one to Nishtar hospital.

Similarly, 134 passengers reached through second flight. 86 passengers were sent to Quarantine centre and 48 selected hotels for accommodation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at Quarantine centre.

Three special flights had landed at Multan International Airport in last 24 hours.

