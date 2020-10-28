UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

262,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:46 PM

262,000 fine imposed over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed around Rs 262,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed around Rs 262,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 979 points and found 129 violations while cases were also registered against 25 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Russia to Spend $152Bln Per Year on 10-Year Plan f ..

56 seconds ago

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

29 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure facilities at Pana ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons fir ..

59 seconds ago

SA Rugby probe death of player in illegal tourname ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.