262,000 fine imposed over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed around Rs 262,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 979 points and found 129 violations while cases were also registered against 25 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.