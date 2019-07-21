UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

263 appear in entry test for admission in USPCAS-W

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 263 candidates took part in the entry test conducted for admission in MS and PhD programs at U.S-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro.

The test centers were also established at Islamabad and Quetta for the students from other provinces, where 21 appeared in Islamabad and 12 at Quetta, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The successful candidates will be offered admission in Hydraulics, Irrigation and Drainage (HID), Integrated water Resources Management (IWRM), Environmental Engineering (Env.

Engg) and Water Sanitation and Health Sciences (WaSH).

The Merit list of successful candidates will be displayed on July 28 and classes will start from August 26.

During their study period promising students will be givenexchange scholarship opportunities to universities of USA.

