263 Persons Arrested On Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

District administration Peshawar has arrested 263 persons in a crackdown against violators of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 263 persons in a crackdown against violators of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here Tuesday.

The arrested persons were included the managers of 16 petrol pumps that have been arrested for not fueling vehicles despite availability of petrol while four marble factories on Warsak Road were also sealed over violation of the SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration checked petrol pumps and bazaars within the areas of their jurisdiction and collectively arrested 263 persons over violations of the SOPs.

Furthermore, a swimming pool in Sethi Town was sealed and its owner was arrested for operation in violation of restriction while the four marble factories were also sealed that owners were arrested over violation of SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged the people to wear face masks as mandatory while coming out of their houses and following of official guidelines, otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

