2,63,000 Children To Be Administered Polio Vaccination In Nowshera: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera district, Mir Raza Ozgan on Thursday said around 2,63,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio during four days campaign starting from September 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nowshera district, Mir Raza Ozgan on Thursday said around 2,63,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio during four days campaign starting from September 21.

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in his office, the deputy commissioner said the special drive would continue till September 25 across the district for which all arrangements have been completed.

Mobile and transit teams besides vaccinators of the health department and lady health workers would participate in the campaign.

Special teams have been constituted for far flung and mountainous areas of Nizampur, Charat and others hilly areas.

The performance of vaccinators would be monitored by tehsil and district committees.

The DC urged people to bring their kids to nearby hospitals in case of non arrival of vaccinators at their homes due to some reasons.

