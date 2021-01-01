UrduPoint.com
2,634 Detained, 33 Units Sealed During Crackdown On Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

2,634 detained, 33 units sealed during crackdown on kite flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 2,634 kite-dealers, confiscated a large number of kites and sealed 33 units and eight godowns during the last year.

According to details, the police registered 2,494 cases against 2,634 people whereas 654,522 kites and 1,397,929 kite strings were recovered from them.

The police also confiscated four trucks loaded with kite flying material worth Rs 32,633,945 during the same period.

